Casualty cut free after Whitchurch road smash

The one-vehicle smash happened in Queens Road shortly after 5.10pm.

Four fire appliances were sent from Wellington and Whitchurch. Crews used Holmatro cutting equipment to free the person before they were handed to the care of paramedics.

The seriousness of the person's injuries is not yet known.

Shropshire Fire said: "At 17.14hrs, @SFRS_Whitchurch crews attended a one veh RTC in Queens Rd Whitchurch one person released from the vehicle by crews handed over to

@OFFICIALWMAS."