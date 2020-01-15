Driver cut free after two-car crash near Whitchurch

The air ambulance, land ambulance, police and fire service were called out to the collision on the A525 on Tuesday morning.

INCIDENT: 14/01/20 08:32, Audlem firefighters were called to a road traffic collision on the A525 near Whitchurch, reporting a female driver trapped. The casualty was released and taken to Royal Stoke hospital with non life threatening injuries. @SFRS_Whitchurch @AudlemFire pic.twitter.com/UEeWbqxsjv — Audlem Fire Station (@AudlemFire) January 14, 2020

The road was closed while firefighters from Whitchurch and Wellington used specialist equipment to cut one of the drivers free from her vehicle.

One person was taken to the Royal Stoke Hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.