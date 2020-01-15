Advertising
Driver cut free after two-car crash near Whitchurch
A driver had to be cut free after a two-car crash near Whitchurch.
The air ambulance, land ambulance, police and fire service were called out to the collision on the A525 on Tuesday morning.
The road was closed while firefighters from Whitchurch and Wellington used specialist equipment to cut one of the drivers free from her vehicle.
One person was taken to the Royal Stoke Hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.