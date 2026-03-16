Plan to build new commercial park on outskirts of north Shropshire town is approved

The outline scheme – which was submitted to Shropshire Council back in July 2024 by Timothy and Rosemary Rutter – seeks to create more than three hectares of new commercial, industrial and warehousing plots alongside a new hauliers yard on land between Shawbury Road and the railway line in Wem.

Attendees at a public consultation event in Wem

The development has the potential to create up to 420 permanent full-time jobs for the Wem area once fully occupied.

The site of a proposed business and commercial park and haulage yard in Shawbury Road, Wem. Picture: Concept Town Planning

When the application was submitted, a supporting statement said: “The application seeks to provide a responsive and flexible supply of employment land and premises comprising a range and choice of sites to meet the need of existing and new business, with investment in infrastructure to support its development and help to rebalance and revitalise Wem.

“The site is accessible, located at the optimal location for the town, and the plots would be of a range of sizes, with a planning consent that is flexible enough to allow the relocation of local businesses as well as providing space for other local economic development as these needs emerge.

“The yard will meet the needs of the applicant’s existing business and to future proof their plans for its future expansion."

The plans include "a building containing two-bay HGV maintenance facility with offices, welfare facilities and parking of up to 20 HGVs and for the private vehicles of drivers, office staff, customers and visitors".

Of 14 public comments received, 11 were objections – highlighting traffic and road safety concerns, environmental impact, and inadequate infrastructure to support the development.

Supporting comments, meanwhile, highlighted the economic benefits the scheme would bring, and said it would actually improve the infrastructure.

After receiving a Section 106 agreement, Shropshire Council has now granted planning permission.

“On balance, officers consider that the proposal, supported by the submitted plans and technical assessments, is acceptable and capable of being planning policy compliant,” said case officer Jane Preece.