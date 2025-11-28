Firefighters administer first aid following Wem crash
Firefighters administered first aid following a crash in Wem on Thursday.
The crash in Creamore saw four engines scramble to the scene at around 5.45pm.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the incident involved two vehicles.
A spokesperson said nobody was trapped in the vehicles but added: "Crews assisted police and administered first aid."
West Mercia Police have also been contacted for further details.