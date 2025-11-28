Firefighters administer first aid following Wem crash

The crash in Creamore saw four engines scramble to the scene at around 5.45pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the incident involved two vehicles.

A spokesperson said nobody was trapped in the vehicles but added: "Crews assisted police and administered first aid."

West Mercia Police have also been contacted for further details.