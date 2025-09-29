Northern Trust Land Ltd confirmed it has sold the land, off Lowe Hill Road in Wem, to Persimmon Homes.

The sale comes after outline planning permission for up to 100 dwellings was granted for the land, secured by Northern Trust.

The site was marketed by Savills. Persimmon was selected as the preferred development partner and subsequently secured reserved matters planning permission.

An artist's impression of how the development could look

The plans for the site were opposed by the local town and parish councils and were rejected by Shropshire Council in 2020, before being approved on appeal to a planning inspector in 2022.

The reserved matters plans were given the green light in July.

In a statement Northern Trust said: "In addition to much-needed housing, the development will deliver significant local benefits including 10 per cent affordable housing, public open space and local highway improvements."

John Tootell, strategic land director at Northern Trust Land Ltd, said: “We are pleased to confirm the successful sale of this strategically important site to Persimmon Homes.

The proposed layout of the site

"This milestone marks the culmination of many years of dedicated work and reflects the outstanding efforts of our project team.

"The development will bring substantial benefits to Wem, including the delivery of high-quality homes, affordable housing, and meaningful investment into the local community.

"I would like to extend my sincere thanks to the team at Savills for their invaluable support throughout the planning process, and for their expertise in marketing the site and managing the sale.

"It has been a pleasure working with Persimmon Homes, and I look forward to seeing them bring this exciting development forward and deliver much-needed new housing for the area.”

Peter Gough, development director at Savills in the Midlands, added: “This deal is a great example of strategic land promotion delivering real value. We’re proud to have worked alongside Northern Trust Land Ltd to unlock the potential of this site and to have secured a purchaser in Persimmon Homes who will deliver high-quality homes for the local community.”

Joe Turner, managing director at Persimmon Homes West Midlands, said: “We’re delighted to be working on bringing forward this new community in Wem. This development will provide high-quality new homes for local people, alongside new green space and local infrastructure improvements.”