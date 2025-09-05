Firefighters tackle blaze involving bin lorry in north Shropshire

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Somerset Way in Wem at around 11am on Friday, September 5, after reports of a vehicle fire.

One crew, from Prees fire station, was sent to the scene.

Upon arrival, the team reported a "small fire" had broken out inside a bin lorry.

A bin lorry on Somerset Way in Wem. Photo: Google

The fire was tackled used a jet, and the crew used a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 11.46am.