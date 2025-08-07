Man freed from vehicle in ditch after crash near riverbank in north Shropshire town

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 8.14am today (August 7) reporting a road traffic collision on Mill Street in Wem.

Two fire crews were sent from Prees and Wem to the scene. An operations officer was also in attendance.

Reports from the fire service said one saloon car came to a rest close to a riverbank. Firefighters made the vehicle secure and one male occupant was released.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: "Police were called to Mill Street in Wem at around 8.15am this morning to a collision involving one vehicle, which had left the road and landed in a ditch.

"There were no injuries reported. No arrests were made."

Firefighters were finished at the scene by 8.39am.