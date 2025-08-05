Green light for new homes near Wem

The development, on land with existing outline planning consent, will deliver a mix of one- to four-bedroom homes, including terraced, semi-detached, and detached properties.

Ten homes will be transferred to a housing association partner for rent and shared ownership.

All of the homes will be fitted with EV chargers and solar panels.

A CGI of the new homes

As part of the plans, Persimmon will provide a new onsite play area and over six acres of public open space - the equivalent of nearly four full-sized football pitches.

Persimmon will contribute more than £400,000 in Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funds towards improving infrastructure, education, and other community services.

The development will also facilitate/fund the delivery of a new mini roundabout at the junction of Lowe Hill Road and B5063, to replace the current junction, and contribute to the ecological conservation of the Cole Mere Ramsar Site.

Over the past five years, 25 per cent of Persimmon’s homes in Shropshire have been sold to first-time buyers, and its average selling price remains 20 per cent below the UK national average, supporting local families onto the housing ladder.

Lee Perry, technical director for Persimmon Homes West Midlands said: “We are pleased to receive planning permission for this development, which will provide high-quality homes for local people. We look forward to working with local stakeholders to deliver much-needed housing for the local community.”