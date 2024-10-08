Shropshire's Tim Ashton set to speak at ancient ceremony in London this week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

While The Shropshire Society in London will be there at the Quit Rents Ceremony as usual, the representative of a long-standing family will be giving a key note talk.

Tim Ashton, whose family own Soulton Hall, near Wem, will attend the ceremony and give the address at the invitation of the City of London following the presentation of the Who Is Old Sir Rowland? picture presented at St Mary Abchurch in January 2024.

The Quit Rents Ceremony is one of the oldest legal ceremonies in the country, dating back over 800 years. The 2024 event will occur in the court of the Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales at the Royal Courts of Justice on Wednesday.

The ceremony will involve the City of London Corporation paying a nominal rent to the Crown for lands or property it holds in Shropshire.

Tim Ashton outside Soulton Hall in Wem

The ceremony is so old that the exact location of these fields has been forgotten although some believe that they are at Moor House near Hampton Loade on the banks of the River Seven near Bridgnorth.