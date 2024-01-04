In pictures: Former Shropshire brewery on the market as characterful two-bedroom flat

The two-bedroom, split-level home is situated in the heart of the busy North Shropshire market town of Wem.

According to Zoopla, where the house is listed by Monks Estate Agents, the property features an entrance hall, an open plan Lounge and Kitchen, bathroom, stairs down to bedroom, separate WC and further bedroom.

It also comes with two personal parking spaces.

You'll find all the relevant information about the property on the website: https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/66323308/?search_identifier=3ec30297d58448a1cb56e2481644ddd02841b16455184fcdd23ff55df7465842

And you can see images of the property, inside and out, below.

The Lounge (Photograph: Zoopla/Monks).

The kitchen (Photograph: Zoopla/Monks).

A hallway (Photograph: Zoopla/Monks).

One of the bedrooms (Photograph: Zoopla/Monks).

The bathroom (Photograph: Zoopla/Monks).

For relaxing (Photograph: Zoopla/Monks).