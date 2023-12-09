New hangars proposed in expansion plans for Sleap airfield

The scheme is earmarked for agricultural land to the south of Sleap Aerodrome, near Wem, and also includes the completion of a new access road for the movement of light aircraft between the hangars and the main runway.

The hybrid application includes a full detailed plan for two five-metre high metal hangars designed to house light aircraft, which could be constructed “promptly” should the application be granted, a design and access statement submitted by agents Peter Richards and Co says.

“Sleap Airfield has an established number of aircraft hangars affording parking for privately owned and operated light aircraft. Due to increased demand for hangars, the applicants are keen to afford a modest expansion of the site,” the report says.

“The proposed hangars are to be sited either side of a central access road, the centralised roadway allows aircraft to manoeuvre efficiently and taxi to and from the air strip. The proposed development will see the access road be surfaced with an impermeable surface.”

Along with the detailed application for the two hangars, outline permission for further development of the site is sought with a further nine buildings shown on an indicative layout submitted as part of the plans.

The statement continues: “Planning history shows that previous development on the adjacent site has been piecemeal with each craft being dealt with by a separate application, thus it is felt that the proposal outline application will establish the principle of development of the whole parcel, whilst detailed application for two hangars plus the service road will allow the development to be undertaken promptly following grant of consent."

An existing footpath running through the site would need to be diverted or extinguished in order for the wider proposed development to go ahead, with the agent noting that discussions are ongoing with Shropshire Council’s Rights of Way team to establish formal consent, prior to full permission being sought for additional buildings.

An earlier application for one new hangar on an adjoining area of land to the former RAF site was approved by Shropshire Council in October.