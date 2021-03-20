Eyesight has worsened for many in lockdown, says survey

Eyesight has born the brunt of increased screen time during lockdown

The poll by Scrivens Opticians & Hearing. which has a branch in Wem, was carried out to mark 12 months since the first national lockdown was brought in.

Despite the challenges, 71 per cent of respondents said they had kept their eye test appointments – and of these 47 per cent found their prescriptions had changed for the worse.

Of those who did not take up reminders, three quarters said it was due to Covid concerns.

Melanie Mort, manager of the Scrivens branch on High Street, said: “We are open as an essential healthcare provider with Covid-secure measures in place so people can access our services safely.

"It is important to keep appointments for eye tests as they detect not only changes in our vision but are also a means of checking general health too.

“As restrictions ease and life returns to normal, we hope people will feel more confident about having their eyes checked, especially if they have noticed any differences in their vision.

“More of us are spending more time in a virtual life so we would advise taking regular breaks to guard against eye strain. For those who wear glasses or contact lenses it is advisable to keep prescriptions up to date.”