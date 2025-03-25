New Covid-19 jabs offered today by NHS in the West Midlands, Staffordshire and Shropshire - here's all you need to know

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

They are among 7.5 million in England who are eligible for the jab.

A Covid-19 vaccination can help vulnerable groups

NHS England said the national booking system for the vaccination campaign opened today.

Eligible people will be able to get their jabs between April and mid-June.

People over the age of 75, residents in care homes for older adults and those with weakened immune systems will be eligible for the jab. Officials said the virus continues to circulate and can be “highly dangerous” to these groups.

Here are some essential facts and figures on the jab, according the NHS:

What the COVID-19 vaccine is for

Covid-19 vaccination is an important part of protecting yourself if you're at increased risk of getting seriously ill from Covid-19.

The vaccines are offered because viruses change and protection fades over time. It's important to top up your protection if you're eligible.

Getting the vaccine can:

* help reduce your risk of getting severe symptomshelp you recover more quickly if you catch COVID-19

* help reduce your risk of having to go to hospital or dying from COVID-19

* protect against different types of Covid-19 virus

Who should have the COVID-19 vaccine

The vaccine is recommended for people at increased risk.

You may be offered a vaccine in spring if you:

* are aged 75 or over

* are aged 6 months to 74 years and have a weakened immune system because of a health condition or treatment

* live in a care home for older adults

How to get the COVID-19 vaccine

The NHS will contact you if you're eligible for the vaccine.

When the COVID-19 vaccine is available, there will be different ways to get the vaccine.

You may be able to book online, go to a walk-in vaccination site, or get vaccinated at a local service, such as a community pharmacy or your GP surgery. You may also get vaccinated at your care home.

How the COVID-19 vaccine is given

The COVID-19 vaccine is given as an injection.

Most people only need one dose of the spring vaccine.

Some people need an extra dose of the vaccine if they have a health condition or treatment that severely weakens their immune system. For example, if they have had a stem cell transplant or CAR-T therapy.

Your GP or specialist will assess your risk and tell you if you need an extra dose of the vaccine. They will advise you on when to get vaccinated based on your treatment plan, and help you find a local appointment. Speak to your GP or specialist for more information.

If your GP or specialist cannot arrange an appointment for you, you can contact your local NHS COovid-19 vaccination service.

What do the experts say?

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS England’s national medical director, said: “The latest weekly NHS statistics show there are still more than 1,000 people in hospital with Covid each day, showing that this continues to be a serious illness, particularly for older people and those with weakened immune systems.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis

“Previous immunity – either from having the virus or from a previous vaccination – can wane over time, so it is vital that those who are at higher risk top up their protection – with new evidence showing those who have received a Covid jab are 40% less likely to be admitted to hospital with the virus in the following two months.

“This spring, the NHS is offering the Covid-19 vaccine to protect those that are at highest risk of getting seriously unwell if they catch the virus – so if you are aged 75 or over, in a care home for older adults, or if you or your child have a weakened immune system, please do make an appointment for your vaccine as soon as possible.

“We are contacting everyone who is eligible for the jab via text, email, NHS app messages or letters, but you don’t need to wait for an invite to book – just visit the NHS website, use the NHS app or call 119 now to book your appointment.”