Wood you look at that! Shropshire engineer's stunning wood carved creations

By Megan Jones

An engineer who turned his hand to woodcarving is preparing for his first ever art exhibition, after chiselling out a new hobby during lockdown.

Phil Caswell first picked up a chisel during the Covid-19 pandemic, when restrictions halted work for his engineering consultancy business.

The 56-year-old turned to woodcarving to stave-off the lockdown boredom.

Phil, who lives in Tern Hill near Market Drayton, said: "When Covid came along it hit my business hard and all my pre-booked work was cancelled as I could no longer go to factories around the country.

"This meant I was at home permanently as nobody wanted to risk an outsider coming onsite.

"I was bored, so I thought I'd give woodcarving a go."

It soon became apparent that Phil was harbouring quite a gift for whittling - and when restrictions eased, he took his wares to a fair.

Fairs turned into festivals, and now, Phil is getting set for his first ever exhibition.

He said: "I'm nervous about the exhibition, but also excited.

"None of my family are arty, but I have a lot of design experience: lots of working with 3D models making aircraft parts and automotive parts, but I haven't done anything like this before."

Phil's handiwork, which includes Viking and Celtic-inspired carvings, will be on display at Jones's Coffee House in Market Drayton throughout February.

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

