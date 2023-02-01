Wood you look at that! Shropshire engineer's stunning wood carved creations

Phil Caswell, 56, turned to woodcarving during lockdown

Phil Caswell first picked up a chisel during the Covid-19 pandemic, when restrictions halted work for his engineering consultancy business.

The 56-year-old turned to woodcarving to stave-off the lockdown boredom.

Phil, who lives in Tern Hill near Market Drayton, said: "When Covid came along it hit my business hard and all my pre-booked work was cancelled as I could no longer go to factories around the country.

"This meant I was at home permanently as nobody wanted to risk an outsider coming onsite.

"I was bored, so I thought I'd give woodcarving a go."

It soon became apparent that Phil was harbouring quite a gift for whittling - and when restrictions eased, he took his wares to a fair.

Fairs turned into festivals, and now, Phil is getting set for his first ever exhibition.

He said: "I'm nervous about the exhibition, but also excited.

"None of my family are arty, but I have a lot of design experience: lots of working with 3D models making aircraft parts and automotive parts, but I haven't done anything like this before."