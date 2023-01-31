Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

One person treated by ambulance crew after car and camper van crash

By Sue AustinTern HillPublished: Last Updated: Comments

One person was injured in a crash involving a car and a camper van in north Shrophire.

One person treated by ambulance crew after car and camper van crash

The crash happened on Sutton Road, Tern Hill, near Market Drayton, at 5.15pm on Tuesday.

Emergency services went to the scene including firefighters from Hodnet.

The crew had to make the camper van safe following the collision. A spokesperson for the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said one casualty was left in the care of the ambulance service.

Also on Tuesday night, firefighters from Wellington went to the scene of a collision on the A5 in Shrewsbury at 6.08pm.

A motorcycle had been in collision with a central reservation.

Police and an off-duty paramedic were on scene, as well as the fire service.

It is not known whether the motorcyclist was injured.

Tern Hill
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Shrewsbury
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News