One person treated by ambulance crew after car and camper van crash

The crash happened on Sutton Road, Tern Hill, near Market Drayton, at 5.15pm on Tuesday.

Emergency services went to the scene including firefighters from Hodnet.

The crew had to make the camper van safe following the collision. A spokesperson for the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said one casualty was left in the care of the ambulance service.

Also on Tuesday night, firefighters from Wellington went to the scene of a collision on the A5 in Shrewsbury at 6.08pm.

A motorcycle had been in collision with a central reservation.

Police and an off-duty paramedic were on scene, as well as the fire service.