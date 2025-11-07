MOD raises 'bird-strike' concerns over plans for 130 homes near to RAF Shawbury airbase

Shingler Homes has applied to Shropshire Council for planning permission to build the homes on a 6.1-hectare plot to the south of Aries Drive and Shawbury Primary School, and to the west of Poynton Road.

The established RAF Shawbury airbase sits to the north of the proposed site.

The Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) has now outlined its views on the plans on behalf of the Ministry of Defence.

The MOD wants more information about plans for 130 homes in Shawbury.

In a submission to Shropshire Council the DIO says it currently objects to the plans, and wants more information before it can make a final decision.

In a letter sent to the council the DIO raises concerns over the possibility for landscaping and planting measures proposed with the development to increase the numbers of birds in the area.

It says that increased numbers of birds can lead to a greater risk of 'bird-strikes' - where planes or helicopters can be damaged by hitting birds with potentially disastrous consequences.