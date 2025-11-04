Concerns raised over rat infestations at Shropshire military base as £9 billion investment in military housing welcomed

Speaking in Parliament on Monday, North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan highlighted reports of rats at RAF Shawbury, saying conditions in single living accommodation remain a concern.

She welcomed the Government's £9bn commitment to improve and modernise armed forces housing across the country - including 188 homes in Telford & Wrekin - but said more must be done for those living in single quarters.

"I welcome the Government's commitment to improving it over the past few weeks," she said. "However, single living accommodation continues to be a considerable concern.

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan said there have recently been reports of rat infestations at RAF Shawbury

"There have recently been reports of rat infestations at RAF Shawbury in my constituency. What will the Government do to improve single living accommodation, which is equally as important as service family accommodation?"

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Veterans and People Louise Sandher-Jones replied: "We will shortly start our single living accommodation review to address exactly those points - the sometimes shocking state of such accommodation and what we can do to support the people who live in it."

The Government has pledged to modernise 40,000 military homes, including 2,500 in the West Midlands, and to potentially deliver more than 100,000 new homes for civilian and military families on surplus defence land.

Telford MP Shaun Davies praised the multi-billion-pound investment, which will modernise 188 military homes in the wider Telford & Wrekin region - including 95 within his Telford constituency.

The Government said the scheme follows its Annington Homes deal earlier this year, which brought 36,000 properties back into public ownership - a move it says saves the taxpayer £600,000 per day. These savings are being reinvested into improving armed forces housing.

Shaun Davies MP said: "We owe so much to those who serve our country, and we need to do more to support them. I have spoken to many serving personnel here in Telford who've told me their housing has been outdated and poor for far too long.

"It’s wrong that those who serve our country are living in such conditions. That’s why I’m so pleased this Labour Government is modernising military housing.

"By bringing armed forces homes back into public ownership, building more houses, giving service members priority, and upgrading existing homes, we finally have a government that truly values our armed forces and veterans."

Defence Secretary, John Healey MP, added: "Our British forces personnel and our veterans fulfil the ultimate public service. Our nation is rightly proud of them. And the very least they deserve is a decent home.

"This new Strategy will embed a ‘Forces First’ approach that tells our forces, our veterans and their families: we are on your side. We can’t fix forces housing overnight, but this effort is already underway and will now accelerate.

"By creating a specialist Defence Housing Service, backed by record investment in military accommodation, we will deliver better value for the taxpayer and fulfil our promise to provide homes fit for heroes."

RAF Shawbury declined to comment. The Ministry of Defence has been contacted for comment.