Shingler Homes is asking Shropshire Council for planning permission for the development, on a site in Shawbury, made up of agricultural fields.

The 6.1-hectare plot is south of Aries Drive and Shawbury Primary School, and to the west of Poynton Road.

The proposal is for land allocated for housing in the Local Plan Review 2016-38 - but also includes additional space.

The original allocated site was 5.25 hectares.

The change means the applicant wants to put 130 homes on the site - rather than the 80 previously allocated for the smaller space.

Shingler Homes is planning 130 homes for the site. Picture: Shropshire Council planning portal

The proposal does mean a greater density of housing, at 21.3 houses per hectare, rather than 15.2.

A design and access statement submitted with the plan explains the level is still less dense than the "standard rule".

It states: "This is still low compared to the standard rule of 30 dwellings per hectare normally applied to sustainable housing sites.

"However this level of 21.3 dwellings/hectare does reflect the setting of the site within this village context."

Access to the development is proposed from Aries Drive, with a tree-lined 'spine' road servicing the new homes.

The proposal is for the development to include a mix of properties: 32 two-bedroom houses and six two-bedroom bungalows, 38 three-bedroom houses, and 41 four-bedroom houses.

The design and access statement adds that the site will be developed to fit into the character of the existing development in Shawbury.

It states: "All of the dwellings immediately adjoining the site are two-storey in height, although there are a small number of bungalows nearby. In order to maintain the grain of the existing properties in and around the site the scheme proposes predominantly two-storey dwellings across the site along with six bungalows."

A decision on the plan will be taken at a later date.