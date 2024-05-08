County football appeal delivers thousands of football kits to Kenya

The Taking Football to Africa and Beyond Charitable Appeal has been delivering items of football kit to children and adults across the globe since 2006.

To date, as part of its mission to deliver 'aid through football', it has donated 377,423 items of kit, including more than 106,427 football shirts to 63 countries worldwide.

The latest trip to Kenya saw a mixed military and civilian team, operating from RAF Shawbury in North Shropshire, heading out to the East African country at the end of March.

The appeal is organised by Wing Commander Neil Hope MBE and Squadron Leader Mark Smales.

It has recently become part of the new Lottie’s Way Charity – the Charlotte Hope Foundation.

The foundation was set up to support less privileged children and adults across the world, but predominantly in Kenya, in honour of Charlotte, the daughter of Wg Cdr Hope, who was tragically killed in a car crash on April 9, 2022.

She had been an integral part of the appeal and volunteered at the Restart Centre in Gilgil, Kenya.

Her ambition had been to complete her degree in primary education and then work in Kenya to continue helping others.

The appeal team departed for Kenya on March 27 with 15 people and completed 35 separate deliveries in and around Nairobi and in Gilgil, two hours north of the capital on the Great Rift Valley.

In total, the team delivered 18,901 items, including 5,331 football shirts.

In completing the deliveries, the team met children and adults in the major slum areas of Kibera, Kibagare and Mathare as well as schools, orphanages, and football teams who were all in need of essential, life-changing aid.

Kibera is Africa’s largest slum with more than one million people living in an area of around three square kilometres – with no permanent running water or electricity supplies and no sewerage system.

In Gilgil, the team spent two nights at the Restart Centre, founded by Mary Coulson MBE – a centre where Charlotte had previously volunteered.

Kits delivered included items donated by football teams and individuals from across the UK.

They included Premier League clubs such as Leicester City, Manchester United, Aston Villa, and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The team also delivered a kit donated by the appeal’s local club, and one of its top links, Shrewsbury Town FC, as well as items donated by clubs throughout grassroots football including County Football Associations, member clubs of Sheffield & Hallamshire CFA, Hampshire CFA, Essex CFA, Worcestershire CFA, and Wallsend Boys Club amongst many others.

Wg Cdr Hope said: "This delivery visit was superb in allowing the appeal to renew its friendships across Kenya. Building on our continued success coupled with this being my 18th Kenya delivery trip and with over 120 people taking part over the years was special, especially given the emotional issues in continuing to return to the country and people my daughter cherished.

"The trip was emotionally difficult but made easier by the excellent team of people joining and supporting me. I am proud that we have now started fundraising for Lottie’s Way with some excellent work by the charity lead, Chris Hope, and the trustees.

"We were able to start spending the funds raised on this visit, providing essential aid through educational items for Starkids Academy in Githorogo, The Rotary School in Kibera and STATRA Academy in Kibera.

"Food and baby formula was bought for Loving Hands Orphanage in Gilgil and Hope House Orphanage in Mountain View.

"In total over £1,300 was spent on baby formula and food to orphanages and schools in Nairobi and Gilgil.

"I would like to thank all the people, clubs and schools that donated items delivered on this visit and to the appeal, as well as all who have helped us achieve this amazing success, especially the team at Shawbury who help with the appeal including Supply Receipt and Despatch and at RAF Brize Norton, BATUK, and Braeburn Garden Estate School."