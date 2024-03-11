Teen accused of killing 'angel' Lily-May, 17 in Shropshire road crash

Logan Addison, aged 18, of Hazels Road in Shawbury, near Shrewsbury, is accused of causing the death of Lily-May Vaughan on February 4 last year.

The charge relates to a crash between a Volkswagen Golf and an Audi A3 on the A53 at Shawbury Heath. Addison and Lily-May were in the VW.

Addison is due to appear at Telford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, April 23.