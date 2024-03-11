Teen accused of killing 'angel' Lily-May, 17 in Shropshire road crash
A teenager has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a 17-year-old girl died in a crash.
Plus
Published
Last updated
Logan Addison, aged 18, of Hazels Road in Shawbury, near Shrewsbury, is accused of causing the death of Lily-May Vaughan on February 4 last year.
The charge relates to a crash between a Volkswagen Golf and an Audi A3 on the A53 at Shawbury Heath. Addison and Lily-May were in the VW.
Addison is due to appear at Telford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, April 23.