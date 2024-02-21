Pedestrian seriously injured in 'collision with lorry' on A53 in early hours

Emergency services were called to the A53 near Shawbury at 4.19am after receiving reports of a collision involving a lorry and a pedestrian.

West Mercia Police said road closures were put in place at Bings Heath and Shawbury and asked drivers to find alternative routes.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "One ambulance, a paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor with a Critical Care Paramedic and the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car attended the scene. On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who was the pedestrian. He was found to have suffered serious injuries in the incident and received specialist trauma care at the scene before being taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital."

Arriva said the closure meant its buses were diverted.

In a post on social media, the operator said: "Due to an accident on the A53 before Shawbury service 64 will be diverting via Hadnall and Morten Corbet we will be unable to serve stops A53, Dog in the lane, Poynton Junction, Shawbury, White lodge farm shop Stop & The elephant and Castle in both directions."

Elsewhere, a stretch of the M54 was temporarily closed after a single vehicle crash at around 6am.

West Mercia Police said: "Westbound carriageway Junction 4 to 5 road closure in place. We are dealing with a one vehicle collision which is stranded in a live lane."

By 8am the route was open again.

West Midlands Ambulance Service did not attend the M54 incident.