Man, 18, denies causing girlfriend's death by dangerous driving

Logan Addison, of Hazels Road, Shawbury, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court for a plea hearing on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old denied a charge of causing death by dangerous driving, and the case was adjourned until July 8.

The charge relates to a crash in which Addison's girlfriend Lily-May Vaughan was killed.

On February 4 last year Addison's Volkswagen Golf was involved in a crash with an Audi A3 on the A53 in Shawbury.

Lily-May died as a result of the crash and Addison was also airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

In the wake of her death Lily-May's family described how they were 'heartbroken' at the loss of their "angel".

They said: "She was a beautiful, kind, happy, caring and loving person who leaves behind a family that loves her dearly and who will miss her each and every day she is no longer with us.

"We are still coming to terms with the devastating loss of a 17-year-old young lady with the world at her feet and we ask that our privacy is respected at this difficult time whilst the police continue their investigation.”