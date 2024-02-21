Early morning crashes close M54 and A53 in Shropshire
Two major roads in Shropshire were closed this morning due to collisions.
West Mercia Police announced at around 6.12am that the westbound carriageway of the M54 was shut between junctions 4 and 5 at Telford due to a collision.
The force said officers were dealing with a "one-vehicle collision which is stranded in a live lane".
As of 8am, AA Traffic was not showing any disruption along the motorway.
The announcement came around 90 minutes after the force also warned drivers fo a crash on the A53 at Shawbury Park, near Shrewsbury.
Posting on social media at 4.38am, the force said: "There are road closures in place at Bings Heath and Shawbury. Please find an alternative route if you can."
The road appeared to still be closed as of 8am.