Early morning crashes close M54 and A53 in Shropshire

West Mercia Police announced at around 6.12am that the westbound carriageway of the M54 was shut between junctions 4 and 5 at Telford due to a collision.

The force said officers were dealing with a "one-vehicle collision which is stranded in a live lane".

As of 8am, AA Traffic was not showing any disruption along the motorway.

The announcement came around 90 minutes after the force also warned drivers fo a crash on the A53 at Shawbury Park, near Shrewsbury.

Posting on social media at 4.38am, the force said: "There are road closures in place at Bings Heath and Shawbury. Please find an alternative route if you can."

The road appeared to still be closed as of 8am.