Byan and Tina's Christmas display lights up in support of local charity

For the past 18 years Bryan and Tina Williams, of Edgebolton near Shawbury, have been dressing their home and garden up with stunning festive illuminations – all in aid of Hope House.

The tradition started as a way of entertaining the grandchildren, but Hope House's support for their grandson Nathan Jarvis, inspired Mr and Mrs Williams to invite donations which they could hand over to the charity as a thank you.

It is not the only fundraiser the family do to support Hope House, and over the years it has contributed to more than £60,000 they have donated.

Mr Williams, 75, said: "In the first place we did it for the grandchildren, then my eldest had her second son who who was very poorly, with a life limiting illness.

"Hope House helped with respite care and they are very, very close to our hearts. That's why I will keep doing it, with the wife's help because I have not been well this year.

"It is all for the little children who need it."

Mr Williams said Hope House had made a huge difference supporting Nathan and the family, offering support to his mum, his siblings, and even them as grandparents.

Nathan sadly died four years ago at the age of 22, but Mr Williams said they wanted others to benefit from the same help they had received.

He said: "It made a big difference. They did not just help with Nathan, they helped the whole family and they would even come to see if we were okay.

"It is a marvellous place and this won't help Nathan but it will help another family in the same situation."

Mr Williams said that the display takes about three weeks to put up, explaining: "You have got to keep checking them in different places, then a wire might not be long enough to go to that junction box.

"The house takes the biggest time because of climbing up and down the ladder because you can only take one with you up and down the ladder."

Mr Williams said he had added in another four or five new lights this year as he replaces some that break down – or just sees ones he wants to add.

He said there was a definite relief when they are all switched on for the first time, and a real joy seeing youngsters who are enthralled by the display.

He said: "It is nice to see 'em going and it is great when some of the little children look at them – you want to see their faces."

People who want to support the findraising can post donations through the Williams' letterbox, or donate directly to the Hope House accout by using a QR code which is shown alongside the display.