Two casualties treated after crash near Shawbury

Firefighters had to remove a door from one of the cars to help get the casualties out after the collision at Acton Reynald on Thursday morning.

The police were also on the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 9.43am on Thursday, November 9, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place involving two cars. Small gear used to remove door from vehicle. Both casualties left in care of ambulance crews. Oil spillage being cleared by Highways Agency and incident left in care of police."

Two fire engines and the rescue tender were sent from Shrewsbury, Wellington and Wem stations. An operations officer was also in attendance.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We were called to reports of an RTC on Acton Lea near Acton Reynald, Shrewsbury at around 9.40am and sent two ambulances to the scene. On arrival, crews discovered two cars had been involved in a collision and there were two female patients requiring assessment. They were both treated by ambulance staff for injuries not believed to be serious and taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment."