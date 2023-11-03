Two-year ban for man who admitted driving whilst unfit through drink

Mehmed Mustafa Musa, aged 27, of Hazels Road, Shawbury, admitted driving an Audi A4 on Mytton Oak Road, in Shrewsbury, on April 8 this year while unfit through drink.

Musa appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on October 20 to enter his plea.

The court was told that a disqualification is obligatory for the offence and they banned Musa from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 24 months.

The disqualification can be reduced by 24 weeks if he satisfactorily completes a course approved by the secretary of state.

Magistrates took his guilty plea into account when they also ordered Musa to carry out unpaid work for 60 hours within the next 12 months under a community order.

Musa was also ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £114 and prosecution costs of £135.

He also pleaded guilty on May 2, 2023 to a charge of using an Audi A4 on Mytton Oak Road, Shrewsbury without insurance also on April 8, 2023. He received no separate penalty for that offence.