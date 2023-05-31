Legacy fund for 'wonderful' teen killed in crash big enough to help children for years

Charlotte Hope

Helen and Neil Hope, from Shawbury, took part in the Market Drayton 10k earlier this month in memory of their 19-year-old daughter Charlotte who was killed in a crash on the A53 in April last year.

While Mrs Hope is still recovering from the serious injuries that she sustained from the same crash, that did not stop her from completing the race in an incredible one hour and 15 minutes.

The couple say they now have enough money in their daughter's legacy fund to finance five to seven years of education for vulnerable children in Kenya – something which meant a great deal to Charlotte.

In total, they have raised more than £46,000.

RAF Wing Commander Neil said: "We are really pleased with how much it's raised. We believe now there's five to seven years worth of money that's gone into the that fund which gives children an education."

Charlotte, a former Shawbury St Mary's Primary and Thomas Adams pupil, was in the second year of her training to become a primary school teacher at Edge Hill University when she died.

Neil and Helen Hope

She aimed to complete her training and go to work in Kenya, where she had previously volunteered with the charity Restart which helps rescue destitute children from life on the streets.

The charity looks after more than 100 children, aged from just a few months old, providing food, shelter, welfare and education – and puts many through university.

Charlotte had visited the country several times as part of Taking Football to Africa and Beyond appeal set up by her father and run through the RAF Football Association and RAF Shawbury.

Mr Hope said that Charlotte was a "wonderful human being" who was caring, compassionate and had achieved so much in her short life.

Helen and Neil Hope at the Market Drayton 10K

When asked about the support they had received, Mr Hope said: "It's incredible to be honest, especially in the current climate, that people would go out of their way to help people they will never meet.

"But they saw what Charlotte did and what she was trying to do."

It is their hope that the money will go towards the funding of future primary school teachers in Kenya.

In September, Mrs Hope aims to complete the Great North Run, which she has previously undertaken on many occasions.