Couple tackle 10K and help raise almost £1,000 in daughter Charlotte Hope's memory

Helen Hope, from Shawbury, took part in the Market Drayton 10K on Sunday, just over a year since she suffered serious injuries in a crash on the A53.

Tragically her daughter Charlotte, aged 19, died in the crash. Charlotte was in her second year of training to become a primary school teacher at Edge Hill University.

A passionate volunteer, Charlotte aimed to complete her teacher training and go to work in Kenya.

She had visited the country several times as part of Taking Football to Africa and Beyond appeal set up by her father and run through the RAF Football Association and RAF Shawbury.

Charlotte had visited Kenya several times as a volunteer

Charlotte also visited Kenya volunteering with the charity Restart, which helps rescue children from life on the streets of Kenya.

Since the crash, Mrs Hope, and her husband, Wing Commander Neil Hope, have been raising funds in the name of their daughter, who they say was filled with care, love and selflessness.

On Sunday, the pair were joined by around 50 of their friends and family, as they took on Market Drayton's 10K.

Aiming to raise £500 for Restart in the venture, the pair, along with their friends and family, have instead raised almost £10,000.

The event took Charlotte's legacy fund total to around £45,000 which will will go towards funding university education for children with the charity.

Wing Commander Hope said: "It's staggering, that's a life-changing amount for kids like that in Kenya. It could mean a different life, a different world, for so many of them.

"Originally, the amount we had covered around five years of education for the children, now it's up to around nine years of university. It covers tuition, accommodation, everything to cover the cost of their education."

Mrs Hope, who still faces another operation, was unable to walk after the crash and has gone through a painstaking recovery.

She previously said her "hard work, determination and sheer stubbornness" saw her reach the point where she could finally run again.

Supported by her husband, family, friends of Charlotte and running buddies from Shawbury Joggers, Mrs Hope expected to complete Market Drayton's race in around 90 minutes but crossed the finish line in a staggering one hour, 15 minutes.

Her husband explained: "She's is so determined. She was so determined to do the 10K, she's amazing. She just keeps going, I'm very, very proud of her.

"Seeing everyone there, waiting for her at the finish line to cheer her over it, we are very fortunate.

"People have been great throughout the last 13 or 14 months. The support we've received from everyone has been absolutely brilliant and it means a lot to us."

In September, Mrs Hope aims to complete the Great North Run, which she has previously undertaken on many occasions.