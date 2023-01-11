Three-vehicle crash closes A53 in Shropshire for three hours

The A53 near Hodnet. Photo: Google.

Emergency services were scrambled to the collision just north of Shawbury, at around 9.30pm on Tuesday.

The crash involved two cars and one light goods vehicle, just outside Hodnet.

It happened less than 10 miles up the road from where emergency services were dealing with another collision that killed a 74-year-old man in Shawbirch, Telford.

The A53 was closed for some time as fire, ambulance and police managed the scene.

One casualty was released from a vehicle by fire crews using small cutting equipment.