Plans to limit parking in congestion battle outside Shropshire school

Residents are being asked for their views on the plans which relate to three roads near St Mary's School.

The new 'no waiting and no loading' restrictions would apply to stretches of Church Close, Poynton Road and Glebelands, from 8.30-9.15am, and 2.45-3.30pm.

The council says the proposals "will help avoid danger" by providing safer parking and improved visibility.

It is also hoped the scheme will improve the flow of traffic, giving better access for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists wishing to use the roads, and enhance the amenities of the area.

A consultation on the plans opens tomorrow and closes on September 12.