Two 'abandoned' cars seized by police in north Shropshire village car park

West Mercia Police recently received reports from concerned local residents about the vehicles.

During patrols on Thursday afternoon (December 4), officers conducted checks and found the vehicles to be untaxed, with one also having been declared SORN (Statutory Off-Road Notification).

A SORN declaration means the vehicle owner has informed the DVLA that the vehicle is no longer being used on public roads and does not require tax or insurance.

Two vehicles have been seized in Prees. Picture: West Mercia Police

A post on the force's Neighbourhood Matters page said: "If you have any concerns or information regarding vehicles being untaxed or SORN on the highway then drop us an email at whitchurch.snt@westmercia.police.uk."