New scheme could bring 60 homes to north Shropshire village

An outline planning application has been submitted by Jeremy Thorpe for the development on land to the north of Station Road and Mill Street in Prees.

It will include 15 per cent affordable housing provision, with public open space to include a play area and pathway networks.

The main access will be from Station Road/Mill Street, with emergency access via Lighteach Road. The proposal will also include flood areas, an infiltration basis and swale.

Julian Thorpe has submitted an outline planning application for around 60 homes to be built in Prees. Picture: Berrys

Amy Henson, of agents Berrys, said the scheme would contribute to the local housing needs for Prees and to the five-year housing supply in Shropshire.

“Moreover, given the lack of demonstrable harm to services and facilities within the settlement, it should be found that the provision of open-market homes would provide modest social and economic benefits,” she said.

“These would largely stem from the additional occupiers that would contribute to the vitality of Prees.

“Regarding environmental benefit, the proposed site will deliver public open space to enhance biodiversity as well as providing public benefit to residents and employees in Prees. The scheme includes additional planting, addition of aquatic habitats and biodiversity enhancements.”

Ms Henson added that six affordable rental and three shared-ownership homes will be included and integrated with the market properties in relation to appearance, design, layout and siting within the development.

She said that, based on the indicative number of bedrooms for the site being 179, the number of vehicles arriving and departing during the peak hours of 8am to 9am and 5pm to 6pm came to 37.6 and 36 respectively. Over the course of the day between 7am and 7pm, the number of vehicles arriving would be 151.6, she said, with 158.1 departing.

“Appropriate visibility splays can be achieved in both directions for the number and type of vehicles generated by the development,” said Ms Henson.

“There are no highways safety concerns in this regard.”

Anyone who wishes to comment on the scheme (reference number 25/03435/OUT) on Shropshire Council's planning portal can do so by October 23.