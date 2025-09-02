Emergency crews attend a fire inside a caravan in a north Shropshire village

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 6.18pm yesterday (September 1) reporting a caravan fire on Manor House Lane in Prees Higher Heath.

Two fire appliances from Market Drayton and Whitchurch were dispatched to the scene. An operations officer was also in attendance.

The fire, that involved upholstery inside the caravan, was tackled by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus and using a hose reel jet and small gear.

A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hotspots and ensure the scene was safe.

The fire was under control by 7.03pm.