Care home expansion approved

Elmhurst Care Home in Prees has undergone a refurbishment by its new owners, who bought the facility in 2017 when it fell into administration and saved it from closure.

The family-run home now wants to increase capacity from 33 places to 53, creating 10 new full time and seven part time jobs.

It has now been granted planning permission for the extension by Shropshire Council.

A planning statement by Shenton Owen, agent for the home, said: “The scheme proposes the refurbishment of existing care home to provide enhanced care and living facilities together with extensions to provide office, kitchen, laundry and staff amenities, associated drainage and parking facilities.

“The existing nursing home has a high reputation for the care of its residents and its appropriate extension and alteration is supported by national and local planning policy.

“The proposals provide for enhanced viability and efficiency to help maintain the standards sought.”

The application was supported by Prees Parish Council, though members said the village’s 30mph speed limit should be extended past the home to improve safety.

Planning officer Sue Collins said this would have to be applied for through the council’s highways team rather than as part of the planning permission.

Granting approval for the project, she said: “The proposed development is considered to be acceptable in its design and scale and it will not have a detrimental impact on the character and appearance of the area.

“Due to the position of the extension and its relatively low height, it is considered that the extension will not have a detrimental impact on the residential amenities of the area, while the site has open space facilities for residents to enjoy if they so wish.”