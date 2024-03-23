Police seeking two men over burglary in Prees

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers with Whitchurch Safer Neighbourhood Team are appealing for information following a burglary on Mill Street in Prees.

The incident, which is thought to have involved two males, occurred between 11.30am and 12pm on Wednesday, March 20.

A spokesperson from the policing team said: "The offenders are both described as white males, one taller with brown hair, wearing a grey hoodie, black tracksuit bottoms with a blue logo on and black boots.

"The second is described as older looking with grey hair, wearing a hoodie and grey tracksuit bottoms. Both had their mouths covered."

Officers are looking for anyone who may have witnessed this or have any dash cam footage or CCTV in the area at the time of the incident.

They are asked to contact police on 101 or email whitchurch.snt@westmercia.police.uk if anything suspicious has been captured, quoting incident reference 00170_I_20032024.