Hoard of ancient silver coins found at Prees is treasure

The silver coins include a shilling from 1603 or 1604 featuring James I, as well as a halfcrown from 1634 or 1635 that depicts King Charles I wielding a sword on horseback.

James Knight found the 'Prees Hoard' on farmland owned by Robert Hares on several metal detecting trips between April 2017 and November 2018.

He reported them to the Portable Antiquities Scheme and the coins went on to be tested by the British Museum in London.

Expert Ben Jones prepared a report for Shropshire's senior coroner John Ellery, and an inquest was heard at Shirehall in Shrewsbury on Wednesday.

'Ecstatic'

Mr Ellery read from the report that because the coins were all over 300 years old, found in one small area and made from silver, they fell under the definitions of treasure.

He said to Mr Knight and Mr Hares: "I record that these four coins are treasure and you will be compensated by the British Museum following a valuation in due course."

Mr Knight, from Whitchurch, told the Shropshire Star he was "ecstatic and quite shocked" when he realised what he had found.

The coin from James I's age includes a thistle, reflecting the union of the Scottish and English crowns on March 24, 1603.

The three shillings in the find weigh between 5g and 6g, while the halfcrown weighs 14.7g.