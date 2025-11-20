Vinyl branding promoting Market Drayton set to be installed inside more vacant shops
Vinyl branding with messages promoting Market Drayton is set to be installed inside several more vacant shops and units in the town.
By Luke Powell
Councillors recently met as part of Market Drayton Town Council's Town Action Plan Working Group to discuss the initiative.
Vinyl sheets featuring town branding have already been installed on some vacant units, including the former B&M store. The move is part of ongoing efforts to enhance the appearance of empty properties in the area.