100-home plan for Market Drayton approved

Gladman Development’s scheme is on land north of the A53 in Longford. It includes affordable housing, structural planting and landscaping, public open space and a children’s play area, surface water flood mitigation, a vehicular access point, and highways improvement works.

The development follows two previous applications that were refused in 2022 and 2023 respectively. The site is accessed off the lane that connects Shrewsbury Road in Market Drayton to Longford.

Moreton Say Parish Council reiterated its comments made regarding the previous applications, saying the scheme contravenes Shropshire Council’s current policies relating to housing in the open countryside.

It added that, although it is aware the council doesn’t currently have a five-year land supply, it has several concerns.

This includes the access being “inadequate”, and the increase in traffic that the proposed development would generate. The parish council has also received complaints regarding regular flooding of the River Duckow, while the potential loss of ecological impacts is also a concern.

The impact on an “already overstretched infrastructure system” was also pointed out, with the parish council saying the medical centre in Market Drayton is currently struggling to cope.

An outline planning application has been approved for up to 100 homes in Longford, on the edge of Market Drayton. Picture: CSA

Shropshire Council’s Northern Planning Committee considered the scheme on Tuesday (November 18).

Representing the developer, John MacKenzie said that detailed pre-application discussions had taken place, and the site has been specifically allocated for housing.

Kelvin Hall, principal planning officer at Shropshire Council, added that a flood strategy has been put in place to improve the flood risk in the area, including the construction of an attenuation pond.

“It’s gone through a sustainable assessment,” said Councillor Julian Dean (Green Party, Porthill), who was chairing the meeting.

Councillor Rosemary Dartnall (Labour, Column and Sutton) added: “I cannot see anything that we can object to. I propose that we approve it but with a condition to negotiate a contribution from the developer for the provision of a circular bus to people who live there, or some sort of public transport.”

The proposal was approved by the majority of members.