Canal and River Trust explains reason for closure of boaters' waste point in Market Drayton and vows to address issue

The closure of a waste disposal facility for boaters at Bridge 63, Betton Mill, sparked concern among residents, boaters and civic leaders.

The Canal and River Trust (CRT) said the move followed the introduction of Simpler Recycling legislation on April 1, which required them to replace a single general waste bin with four separate bins to be collected on different days.

While the CRT has an agreement allowing it to maintain the facility, this permits only one weekly visit, making it "impossible" to operate the site under the new collection schedule.

Market Drayton Town Council wrote to the CRT to express its frustration over the closure, with councillors warning of the potential impact on the town's economy. It's understood that canal users are currently being advised to travel to Audlem or Tyrley to dispose of their waste.

A spokesperson for the Canal and River Trust said: "We appreciate the recent feedback regarding the Market Drayton bin site and would like to clarify the reasons for its temporary closure.

"The change followed the introduction of Simpler Recycling legislation on April 1 this year, which required replacing a single general waste bin with four separate bins collected on different days.

"Whilst we aimed to maintain the facility, the site’s access agreement allows only one weekly visit, making it impossible to operate within the new collection schedule.

"This constraint unfortunately led to the suspension of services. We remain committed to reinstating a waste facility and are liaising with Market Drayton Council and our community partner to help identify a suitable alternative location."

Mayor of Market Drayton, Tim Manton, previously expressed his disappointment at the waste facility's closure, warning it could have a significant impact on the town's economy due to the canal's status as a major attraction.

However, he welcomed the CRT’s commitment to reinstating the service, saying: "I’m encouraged by the comments made by the Canal and River Trust, particularly the mention of reinstating the waste collection service they provide to users of their canals.

"As a town council we look forward to further dialogue with the Canal and River Trust, our main focus ensuring visitors and residents are assured of first class facilities in what is a first class town."