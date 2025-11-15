'I'm in admiration': Market Drayton canal volunteers praised for keeping town's waterways welcoming after latest efforts
Canal volunteers in Market Drayton have been thanked for their ongoing efforts to keep the town's much-loved waterways attractive and welcoming.
By Luke Powell
The dedicated group rolled up their sleeves again on Monday (November 10) carrying out maintenance along the north Shropshire town's canal.
Their work included clearing and sweeping leaves from several steps at bridges and along the towpath, as well as a litter pick.