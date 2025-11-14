Market Drayton's former Lloyds Bank could reopen as new Post Office 'banking hub'

Cash Access UK has applied for permission to create the hub at the former Lloyds premises on Cheshire Street.

The Lloyds branch closed on November 27 last year - two years after the nearby Barclays branch shut its doors. The town's NatWest branch has also since closed.

Plans for the new banking hub were submitted in late October. A design and access statement says the proposed changes to the vacant bank will be "minimal", with the shopfront retained and upgraded with new paint and signage.

Plans for how the new banking hub in Market Drayton would look

A new cash machine is also proposed, in the same location as the Lloyds machine which was removed when the bank vacated the site.