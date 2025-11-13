Police seize car that was declared SORN but parked on public road in Market Drayton

Police Community Support Officer for Market Drayton, Tara Carruthers, reported the seizure on Sunday (November 9).

The vehicle, which was parked on a public road, had been declared to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) as off-road and no longer being used.

Officers seized the car in Market Drayton. Picture: West Mercia Police

Residents have been warned that if a vehicle is made subject of a SORN (Statutory Off Road Notification) then it must be kept in a garage or on private land.

The vehicle was loaded onto a recovery vehicle and taken away.