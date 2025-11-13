Police seize car that was declared SORN but parked on public road in Market Drayton
Police have seized a vehicle in Market Drayton after it was declared off the road but kept on a public highway.
By Luke Powell
Police Community Support Officer for Market Drayton, Tara Carruthers, reported the seizure on Sunday (November 9).
The vehicle, which was parked on a public road, had been declared to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) as off-road and no longer being used.
Residents have been warned that if a vehicle is made subject of a SORN (Statutory Off Road Notification) then it must be kept in a garage or on private land.
The vehicle was loaded onto a recovery vehicle and taken away.