'An extravaganza like no other!' - Market Drayton set to sparkle as popular Christmas lights switch-on returns

Christmas cheer will fill the streets of Market Drayton when the town's popular Festival of Lights makes its dazzling return on Saturday.

This year's Christmas tree was erected on Cheshire Street last Thursday (November 6), ahead of the spectacular switch-on celebration.

The town's Christmas tree has been sponsored by Hales Sawmills. Pictured is Ben Mackeen and Joe Browne with Adrian Bloor from AJB Contracting Ltd

Residents and visitors are being invited to enjoy a full day of festivities, with events beginning at 10am and the official Christmas lights switch-on at 5pm.

The town centre will be packed with Christmas stalls, Santa’s grotto, fairground rides, live music, entertainment, and more throughout the day.

Free parking will again be provided by Market Drayton Town Council, which has agreed to cover the cost - worth hundreds of pounds - from Shropshire Council.

Mayor of Market Drayton Tim Manton is looking forward to the event where he is hoping to see the town packed with residents and visitors.

He said: "We have reached that time of the year again where Christmas is nearly upon us, and I cannot tell you how excited I am about it!

"For me personally, this is where the festive period really starts, and what could be better with our Festival of Lights, a Christmas extravaganza like no other!

"We’ll have Cheshire Street lined with Christmas stalls, we will have donkeys, our fabulous gingerbread man, children's entertainment and Santa, direct from the North Pole, with us.

"It will be a real showstopper of an event. We must thank the town council staff who organise the whole event together with all the volunteer groups that support us, particularly Market Drayton Rotary.

"As Mayor, I will be there with plenty of Ho, Ho, Ho and Christmas cheer, and I am really looking forward to joining our brilliant community for a fabulous day which culminates in our lights switch on."

This year’s Festival of Lights will also shine brighter than ever thanks to new Christmas decorations purchased by the town council. The investment includes LED rope lights around the Buttercross and illuminated star motifs for the large tree outside the town's library.

The town's Christmas tree was sponsored by Hales Sawmills and erected by Adrian Bloor at AJB Contracting Ltd.