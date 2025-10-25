Shropshire Star
'Derelict' coach destroyed in fire in field near Market Drayton

A derelict coach in a field near Market Drayton has been destroyed after a fire broke out.

By Luke Powell
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SRFS) received a call at 8.40am reporting a fire in the Colehurst area.

Two fire crews were sent from Hodnet and Market Drayton fire stations to the scene. 

According to SRFS, firefighters arrived to a blaze involving a "derelict coach" inside a field. 

Fire crews used two extended hose reel jets to tackle the blaze and a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.

A spokesperson for SFRS said the coach was completely destroyed in the fire. 

The fire was brought under control by 10.09am. 