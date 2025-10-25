'Derelict' coach destroyed in fire in field near Market Drayton
A derelict coach in a field near Market Drayton has been destroyed after a fire broke out.
By Luke Powell
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SRFS) received a call at 8.40am reporting a fire in the Colehurst area.
Two fire crews were sent from Hodnet and Market Drayton fire stations to the scene.
According to SRFS, firefighters arrived to a blaze involving a "derelict coach" inside a field.
Fire crews used two extended hose reel jets to tackle the blaze and a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.
A spokesperson for SFRS said the coach was completely destroyed in the fire.
The fire was brought under control by 10.09am.