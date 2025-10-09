Market Drayton leaders have 'fingers and toes crossed' over swimming pool repairs

On Wednesday, Shropshire Council announced that the swimming pools at Market Drayton Swimming & Fitness Centre will close from October 15 "until further notice" while investigations take place into the cause of a significant leak in the main pool.

The leak is believed to originate from underground pipework near the main pool tank. The centre's smaller 'learner pool' will also have to close to allow full access to the pool hall and pool tank surround.

Shropshire Council said the leak has caused the pool to lose a substantial amount of water, which "cannot continue" and must be "urgently" repaired.

Repair work is expected to cost around £230,000, and will be funded by the council’s capital budget, which cannot be used to pay for the running of day-to-day services.

Market Drayton Swimming & Fitness Centre

Market Drayton Mayor, Councillor Tim Manton said the closure of the much-loved facility is unfortunate, but hopes repairs can be completed swiftly.

"I’m obviously disappointed the swimming pools in Market Drayton have had to close temporarily," he said. "It is a very well used and valued facility in our town.

"I’m hopeful though that Shropshire Council have allocated £230,000 from their capital budget, so I have my fingers and toes crossed that they can quickly identify the problematic issue and carry out the works within the minimum of timeframes and within budget."

Peter Davis, Shropshire Council’s leisure services manager, said the sooner investigations and works can start, then the sooner the council will have an idea of how long the pools will be out of action.

He confirmed that the centre’s gym will remain open during the closure, and that the Shropshire Community Leisure Trust will contact members, schools, clubs and users directly to discuss alternative arrangements.

The council added that it is working to ensure schools continue to have swimming provision, with access to other nearby centres including the new Whitchurch swimming facility and The Quarry in Shrewsbury.