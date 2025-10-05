Firefighters tackle fire in the open near Market Drayton
Firefighters used knapsack sprayers, soil, and shovels to tackle a fire in a wooded area near Market Drayton.
By Luke Powell
Published
At 3.11pm on Saturday (October 4), Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received reports of a fire in Tunstall Wood near Hodnet.
One fire crew was sent from Hodnet Fire Station.
According to the fire service, crews arrived to find a small campfire.
Firefighters used knapsack sprayers, soil, and shovels to extinguish the fire and make the area safe.
They left the scene at 4.06pm.