'Empty shop frontages are a blight on the high street' - Plans explored to brighten up Market Drayton

At a recent town council meeting, town councillors discussed the potential of using vinyl signage in vacant units to promote the north Shropshire town and upcoming events.

The idea follows a commissioned report by The Retail Group, which outlined areas for improvement in Market Drayton's town centre. In response, the council partnered with local landlords and Halls estate agents to install promotional banners on the windows of the former B&M store off Frogmore Road - a site previously described as an "eyesore."

After positive feedback on the initiative, councillors are now considering expanding the scheme to other empty shops around the town.

Signage on the former B&M store in Market Drayton that promotes the town

Mayor, Councillor Tim Manton said: "This discussion centred around the Town Action Plan Working Group which deals with a myriad of elements and actions taken from the report commissioned by the town council and submitted by the Retail Group. It also includes on the ground actions by Make It Market Drayton.

"Within the remit of those elements are how we can improve the look and the 'offer' of Market Drayton, it’s important that we look as best we can.

"Empty shop frontages are a blight on the high street and as can be demonstrated by the vinyl’s we had fitted on the front of the old B&M it brightens up the look and presentation of the town.

"Signage is also important, we want people to know what’s going on in Market Drayton and for that you need informative and impactful signage."