'Special individuals' - Market Drayton celebrates its unsung heroes with Honorary Townsperson Awards

At a special ceremony held on Wednesday evening (September 24), mayor Councillor Tim Manton and deputy mayor Phil Glover presented this year’s Honorary Townsperson Awards to four "truly special individuals" who have made a lasting impact on the lives of local residents through volunteering, leadership, and community spirit.

Gareth Jenner, leader of the Scouts in Market Drayton, was honoured for his outstanding dedication to youth work in the town. Having joined the Scouts himself at the age of eight, Gareth has since risen through the ranks to become leader of the 2nd Market Drayton Scout Group, overseeing Beavers, Cubs, Scouts, and Explorers.

Gareth and Amanda Jenner were honoured for their outstanding dedication to youth work in the town. Photo: Market Drayton Town Council

Gareth is known not only for his leadership but also for his behind-the-scenes work - organising fundraising events, coordinating maintenance, and more. He and his wife, Amanda Jenner, who serves as Cubs leader, were both celebrated for their tireless teamwork and selfless contribution to young people in Market Drayton.

The couple also raised £1,300 by running the Market Drayton 10K, which funded the installation of a defibrillator at the Elizabeth Court welfare room.

Michael Pinches, who recently stepped down after serving for many years as chairman of the Market Drayton Community Amateur Sports Club, was honoured. Photo: Market Drayton Town Council

Also honoured was Michael Pinches, who recently stepped down after serving for many years as chairman of the Market Drayton Community Amateur Sports Club.

Meanwhile, Alison Bates, chair of the Market Drayton Pézenas Twinning Association, was recognised for her efforts in maintaining the town’s cherished international relationship with its twin town in France. A fluent French speaker, Alison plays a key role in organising visits and exchanges, including this year’s visit from the French delegation.

Alison Bates, chair of the Market Drayton Pézenas Twinning Association, was recognised for her commitment to maintaining the town’s cherished international relationship with its twin town in France. Photo: Market Drayton Town Council

Each recipient was awarded a certificate and commemorative medal to mark their achievements.

Speaking after the event, Councillor Manton said: "Market Drayton’s 2025 Honorary Townsperson is a truly special recognition. To be able to award this very special honour to individuals that quietly go about their business making such a huge difference in Market Drayton, for many, many years, without recognition is an absolute honour.

"Congratulations to all recipients, your recognition is well deserved from all parts of the community you have represented, and beyond."