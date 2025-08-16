To celebrate, every Joule’s landlord or landlady will be receiving a free barrel of the new Crystal Anniversary Ale - and Joule's is giving it away.

There will be 100 free half-pints in each Joule’s taphouse, poured on a first-come, first-served basis, as the firm's way of saying thanks to the communities, regulars, and teams who have supported them over the past decade and a half.

The giveaway is exclusive to Joule’s pubs, so the only place to enjoy a free anniversary pint is at a Joule's brewery taphouse.

Joule's Brewery is celebrating its 15 year anniversary with the offer of free half-pints

Joule's said the Crystal Anniversary Ale has been brewed especially for the occasion.

It is described as "a rich golden amber ale that showcases the depth of crystal malt, with smooth biscuit and toffee sweetness, gentle earthy hops, and a soft marmalade finish".

"Bright, clear, and perfectly balanced at 4.5 per cent, it’s a heritage pale ale with broad appeal, made for raising a proper toast to the journey so far."

This anniversary also coincides with the full opening of The Red Lion Brewery Tap in Market Drayton.

Joule's historic home has been lovingly restored over the past year, with both the Red Lion and The Stag now welcoming guests in their full glory.

The Red Lion remains the beating heart of the brewery, a proper pub for food, Sunday roasts, and excellent beer, while The Stag offers the perfect setting for events, celebrations, and live music.

“Reaching 15 years feels like a real landmark for us,” says Georgia Charlton-Briggs, brand manager at Joule’s Brewery. “We’ve built our pubs around the idea that a good pint and a warm welcome should always go hand in hand. This is our way of raising a glass to everyone who’s joined us on the journey so far, and to invite more people to discover what Joule’s is all about.”

Deliveries of Crystal Anniversary Ale begin next week. From Monday (August 18) the free half-pints will be available once the anniversary barrels are tapped at each Joule’s taphouse, and drinkers are encouraged to check in with their local for exact timings.