'They were a delight!' French delegation from Pézenas visits Market Drayton to celebrate twin towns' bond

The visit, marked by a series of events, tours, and community gatherings was described as a great success by civic leaders, with Market Drayton mayor Tim Manton saying it was an honour to host the French guests.

The connection between Market Drayton and Pézenas - a commune in the south of France - has been cultivated over many years through the towns’ twinning association which promotes cultural exchange and friendship between the communities.

On July 22, members of Market Drayton Twinning Association bade farewell to their friends from Pézenas. In a post on social media, the twinning association said the groups had a "wonderful time together" and that Market Drayton's members were looking forward to their visit to Pézenas next year.

Residents from the French town of Pézenas recently received a warm welcome in Market Drayton. Picture: Market Drayton Twinning Association

During their stay, Pézenas residents visited several places and attractions in the north Shropshire town and beyond, including local pubs and restaurants as well as the market which gives the town its name.

They also took part in Market Drayton Carnival and enjoyed a fascinating tour of Harper Adams University near Newport.

On their final day, they visited Chester before attending a civic reception at the Royal British Legion. Guests were greeted at the door by a piper, Councillor Manton and the town crier Geoff Russell.

Mayor Tim Manton was presented with the Pézenas coat of arms

Councillor Manton welcomed the guests, speaking of the significance of the town's twinning, before he was presented with a stunning stained-glass artwork of the Pézenas coat of arms. The artwork was crafted by Ukrainian stained-glass artists who fled to Pézenas in 2022 after the outbreak of war in their home country.

Speaking on the visit, Councillor Manton said: "They were an absolute delight. There is an absolute genuine desire from them. They love Market Drayton and being part of the town.

"We held the official civic reception for them at the Royal British Legion where there were several representatives for an official welcome.

"One of our local choirs A Choired Taste sang while I did a speech thanking the town twinners for their time here.

"They presented me with this stained-glass piece that was the Pézenas coat of arms, and they had it specially crafted by people who now live in the French town, but who are originally from Ukraine. They were stained-glass artists who fled to Pézenas in 2022."